Angola Open to Kenyan Telephone Operator

Luanda — Angolan minister of Economy and Planning Sérgio Santos last Wednesday encouraged the Kenyan telephone company Safaricom to invest in the Angolan market, with a view to increasing competitiveness and competition in the telecommunications sector.

However, the official invited those in charge of the aforementioned company to participate in a seminar to be organised in Angola in the near future and take advantage of the time to study ways of creating partnerships in the country.

Sérgio Santos made the invitation during a virtual bilateral meeting on the subject, having said on the occasion that the Angolan market has 90% of the economy in the informal sector, so that the services of this operator constitutes gains for Angola.

The minister recognised the need and importance of the M-pesa tool, used by Safaricom, for financial transactions by mobile phone, an experience that the Angolan authorities intend to take advantage of.

At the meeting, promoted by the Angolan ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abílio, the Kenyan company was represented by Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, director general of M-pesa Africa and by Ogugwa Adegbite, Strategy director and International Expansion of Mpesa Africa.

The Mpesa tool was created in Kenya in 2007 and is already used in Tanzania, Egypt, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Lesotho.

However, Unitel and Movicel companies continue to dominate the telephony market in Angola, since 2000. Angola Telecom is the exclusive holder of the sector and for December of this year, Africell's starts the activities.