Angola: Government's Support to Value Heritage Highlighted

17 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Minister of State for Social Area Carolina Cerqueira Thursday reiterated the Executive´s commitment to transform the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo, the World Heritage Site, into a tourist center capable of generating employment and enhancing the culture and art in the region.

This was during her 24-hour visit to the northern Zaire province.

In response to the concerns raised by the members of the royal court of Kongo, Carolina Cerqueira also pointed to the resumption of the works of the general hospital in Mbanza Kongo, as one of the government's priorities.

According to her, the project has been paralyzed for about five years for financial reasons.

The concerns raised include health, housing, roads, and the expansion of other infrastructure, which, according to her, are being addressed gradually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-hour visit to Zaire aimed to listen to the traditional authorities and the local government on the local pressing issues.

This is the second visit of the kind the minister of State for Social Area pays to the region in less than a month.

Two weeks ago, Carolina Cerqueira was in Nzeto, a coastal municipality , where she inaugurated the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X