Angola: Government's Support to Value Heritage Highlighted

Mbanza Kongo — Minister of State for Social Area Carolina Cerqueira Thursday reiterated the Executive´s commitment to transform the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo, the World Heritage Site, into a tourist center capable of generating employment and enhancing the culture and art in the region.

This was during her 24-hour visit to the northern Zaire province.

In response to the concerns raised by the members of the royal court of Kongo, Carolina Cerqueira also pointed to the resumption of the works of the general hospital in Mbanza Kongo, as one of the government's priorities.

According to her, the project has been paralyzed for about five years for financial reasons.

The concerns raised include health, housing, roads, and the expansion of other infrastructure, which, according to her, are being addressed gradually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-hour visit to Zaire aimed to listen to the traditional authorities and the local government on the local pressing issues.

This is the second visit of the kind the minister of State for Social Area pays to the region in less than a month.

Two weeks ago, Carolina Cerqueira was in Nzeto, a coastal municipality , where she inaugurated the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.