Mozambique: ENI Confirms It Will Launch Mozambique LNG Project in 2022

18 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Italian energy company ENI has confirmed that it will start production of liquefied natural gas at the Coral South gas field off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado in 2022.

The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility is currently being constructed in South Korea and it is expected that this will be shipped to Mozambique with an arrival date of December 2021.

The project has not been affected by the Islamist terrorism that has affected Cabo Delgado because the entire process of extracting and liquefying the gas will take place offshore.

Speaking to S&P Global Platts news outlet, an ENI spokesperson confirmed that "so far the violence in the north of Mozambique has not affected the Coral South project timeline and we confirm start up in 2022 as per schedule".

Earlier this month, eleven Mozambican engineers travelled to South Korea for a six-month training programme where they will familiarise themselves with the FLNG plant.

The FLNG platform has a capacity to produce 3.4 million tonnes of LNG a year and the entire production over a twenty-year period has been sold to BP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X