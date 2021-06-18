Mozambique: ENI Confirms It Will Launch Mozambique LNG Project in 2022

Maputo — The Italian energy company ENI has confirmed that it will start production of liquefied natural gas at the Coral South gas field off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado in 2022.

The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility is currently being constructed in South Korea and it is expected that this will be shipped to Mozambique with an arrival date of December 2021.

The project has not been affected by the Islamist terrorism that has affected Cabo Delgado because the entire process of extracting and liquefying the gas will take place offshore.

Speaking to S&P Global Platts news outlet, an ENI spokesperson confirmed that "so far the violence in the north of Mozambique has not affected the Coral South project timeline and we confirm start up in 2022 as per schedule".

Earlier this month, eleven Mozambican engineers travelled to South Korea for a six-month training programme where they will familiarise themselves with the FLNG plant.

The FLNG platform has a capacity to produce 3.4 million tonnes of LNG a year and the entire production over a twenty-year period has been sold to BP.