Angola: Sao Vicente Action Unfounded - Arbitration Court

Luanda — Sweden's Court of Arbitration in Stockholm considered unfounded the action of the Angolan businessman Carlos São Vicente against the State, which requests the lifting of the seizure of its assets in Angola and abroad.

This is expressed a note from the Attorney General's Office (PGR), reached ANGOP on Thursday.

The document cites a decision dated 16 February, stating that the action aims at annulling the personal coercion measure of the preventive detention of Carlos de São Vicente, in the criminal proceedings in which he is accused in Angola.

The businessman was also sentenced to pay the costs of the process, including the fees of the Angolan State lawyers.

The request addressed to the Stockholm Arbitration Court, Carlos São Vicente, who in this case was represented by the law firm Schellemberg Wittmer Lda, claimed to be a Portuguese foreign investor, whose fundamental rights were allegedly being violated by the Angolan State.

After the trial sessions, where witnesses from both parties were questioned and the documents analysed, this decision was handed down on June 16, where the requests made by the applicant were denied.

In the note, PGR also informs that the criminal proceeding in Angola, in which Carlos São Vicente is accused, is underway awaits the judgment.

Likewise, the PGR reiterated its commitment to the defence of legality and respect for the fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Angola.

Detained in Luanda since 22 September 2020, Carlos São Vicente is accused of crimes of embezzlement, tax fraud and money laundering.