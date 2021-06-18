Angola: Sao Vicente Action Unfounded - Arbitration Court

17 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sweden's Court of Arbitration in Stockholm considered unfounded the action of the Angolan businessman Carlos São Vicente against the State, which requests the lifting of the seizure of its assets in Angola and abroad.

This is expressed a note from the Attorney General's Office (PGR), reached ANGOP on Thursday.

The document cites a decision dated 16 February, stating that the action aims at annulling the personal coercion measure of the preventive detention of Carlos de São Vicente, in the criminal proceedings in which he is accused in Angola.

The businessman was also sentenced to pay the costs of the process, including the fees of the Angolan State lawyers.

The request addressed to the Stockholm Arbitration Court, Carlos São Vicente, who in this case was represented by the law firm Schellemberg Wittmer Lda, claimed to be a Portuguese foreign investor, whose fundamental rights were allegedly being violated by the Angolan State.

After the trial sessions, where witnesses from both parties were questioned and the documents analysed, this decision was handed down on June 16, where the requests made by the applicant were denied.

In the note, PGR also informs that the criminal proceeding in Angola, in which Carlos São Vicente is accused, is underway awaits the judgment.

Likewise, the PGR reiterated its commitment to the defence of legality and respect for the fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Angola.

Detained in Luanda since 22 September 2020, Carlos São Vicente is accused of crimes of embezzlement, tax fraud and money laundering.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X