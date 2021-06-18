Zimbabwe: Ndlovu Appointed Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chef De Mission, Takes Over From Gonye

18 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee today announced that vice president Fredreck Ndlovu is now the country's chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ndlovu takes over from Thabani Gonye, who will be travelling to the Games in his capacity as president.

Gonye was elected ZOC president in April.

"ZOC is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned administrator Fredreck Ndlovu as chef de mission (CdM) to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Having successfully undergone a selection process, his confirmation was presented and approved by the ZOC Board on the 16th of June 2021.

"The CdM's main role will be to effectively manage the Zimbabwe Olympic Team before, during and after the Games. He takes over from Mr. Thabani Gonye, who now travels to the Games in his capacity as president of the NOC," read part of the ZOC statement.

The Games are running from July 23 to August 8.

It has not been easy for the country with most athletes struggling to reach the qualifying mark. So far, rowing has qualified and Peter Purcell-Gilpin will represent the country in the men's single scull.

Swimming got two slots to the Games under the universality system.

Rugby, athletics and golf are still in the running for qualification with just a few days before the qualification period closes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

