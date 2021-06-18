Angola: Covid-19 - 195 New Cases, 102 Recoveries and 4 Deaths

Luanda — Angola reported 195 new infections, 102 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily report, 122 were diagnosed in Luanda, 33 in Huambo, 9 in Benguela, 7 in Cunene, Huíla and Uíge, 6 in Namibe, 1 in Cabinda, Cuanza Sul Malanje and Moxico, respectively.

With ages ranging from 2 months to 85 years, the list included 103 male and 92 female patients.

Of those recovered patients, 85 live in Luanda, 7 in Huambo, 5 in Malanje, 3 in Huíla and 2 in Cuene provinces.

Deaths were reported in 2 in Cabinda, 1 in Huíla and Benguela.

The country has a total of 37,289 positive cases, 851 deaths, 31,105 recoveries and 5,333 active cases.