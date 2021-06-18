Mozambique: Attempt On Life of Mozambican Football Star

18 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unknown assailants made an apparent attempt on the life of the Mozambican international football star, Reinildo Mandava, on Thursday in the central province of Zambezia, according to a report on the independent television station, STV.

Mandava, who plays as a left back for the French club of Lille, was travelling to Morrumbala where he was to have been best man at the wedding of his friend Gildo Vilankulos. Both men used to play for the Mozambican club, Ferroviario da Beira.

But as Mandava was travelling along the country's main north-south highway (EN1), his car came under fire in the locality of Zero, between Mopeia and Morrumbala districts.

Although one shot did serious damage to the windscreen, Mandava did not stop, but drove on to the Zero police post, where he stayed overnight.

On Friday, accompanied by a police car, he drove to the provincial capital, Quelimane, where he planned to take a flight back to Beira. STV reports that he may well leave Mozambique and return to France later in the day.

Mandava was on holiday in Mozambique. In May, he was received in Maputo by President Filipe Nyusi, who congratulated him on his election as the best left back in the French League in the past season.

The motive for the attack against Mandava is unknown.

