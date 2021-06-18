Tunisia 5th African Country in Terms of Administered Covid-19 Vaccines (Moh)

18 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is the 5th African country and the 2nd in North Africa, after Morocco, in terms of the number of administered COVID-19 vaccines (1.5 million so far), Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said Friday.

During a working visit to the governorate of Tozeur, the minister pointed out that the number of people registered on the evax.tn vaccination platform has reached 2.5 million, adding that Tunisia has mobilised 1 million 600 thousand vaccine shots out of a total of 12 million scheduled ones.

He also indicated that 500 thousand doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac will be delivered next week pending the delivery of other Pfizer vaccine doses.

Moreover, Faouzi Mehdi assured that Tunisia is well prepared to cope with a possible new wave of the coronavirus pandemic by providing sufficient quantities of oxygen, thanks to the support of private companies and as part of the partnership with Algeria, in addition to the supply of IC and oxygen beds despite the pressure on health facilities.

