Tunisia: Alleged Assassination Attempts - Counter-Terrorism Pole to Initiate Investigation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Counter-Terrorism Judicial Pole will initiate an investigation into recent reports of " alleged" attempts to assassinate the President of the Republic, said spokesperson for the Tunis court of first instance Mohsen Dali.

A relevant correspondence by the Ministry of Justice was referred to the office of the public prosecutor at the Counter-Terrorism Judicial Pole by the public prosecutor at the Tunis Court of Appeal.

President Kaïs Saïed met Tuesday in Carthage with former prime ministers. Ways to steer the country out of the political, economic and social crisis were discussed.

The Head of State said it is regrettable that some people "who call themselves patriots and say they believe in people's will travel secretly abroad to find a way to remove the president."