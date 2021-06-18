Tunisia: Alleged Assassination Attempts - Counter-Terrorism Pole to Initiate Investigation

18 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Counter-Terrorism Judicial Pole will initiate an investigation into recent reports of " alleged" attempts to assassinate the President of the Republic, said spokesperson for the Tunis court of first instance Mohsen Dali.

A relevant correspondence by the Ministry of Justice was referred to the office of the public prosecutor at the Counter-Terrorism Judicial Pole by the public prosecutor at the Tunis Court of Appeal.

President Kaïs Saïed met Tuesday in Carthage with former prime ministers. Ways to steer the country out of the political, economic and social crisis were discussed.

The Head of State said it is regrettable that some people "who call themselves patriots and say they believe in people's will travel secretly abroad to find a way to remove the president."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X