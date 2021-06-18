Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 6 Fatalities and 120 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Coronavirus claimed the lives of 6 more patients in the governorate of Sfax taking the death toll to 1,181 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

120 more infections were reported over the past 24 hours from 572 conducted tests, bringing the tally to 36,678, including 34,898 recoveries, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate on Friday.

178 patients are currently staying in «Oxygen COVID» wards, 28 in ICUs and 34 in local private clinics.

172,290 vaccines were administered until June 17 in Sfax.