Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 6 Fatalities and 120 More Infections

18 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Coronavirus claimed the lives of 6 more patients in the governorate of Sfax taking the death toll to 1,181 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

120 more infections were reported over the past 24 hours from 572 conducted tests, bringing the tally to 36,678, including 34,898 recoveries, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate on Friday.

178 patients are currently staying in «Oxygen COVID» wards, 28 in ICUs and 34 in local private clinics.

172,290 vaccines were administered until June 17 in Sfax.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X