Angola Predicts Strengthening of Mobility At CPLP

17 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António said Thursday that Angola's presidency at the CPLP will be marked by increased mobility among member states and with special attention to the economic sector.

Téte Antonio is in Lisbon, Portugal, for a working visit aimed at addressing issues related to the 13th Conference of the Heads of State and Government of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP, set for 17 July in Luanda.

He said that Angola, which takes up the rotating chair of the organisation, taking over from Cape Verde, intends to carry on the work done by the previous presidencies. The top diplomat mentioned the agreement on mobility and the focus on the economic sector as the areas the country wants to carry on. "In terms of free circulation, the most important is to ensure its implementation and the political will of the States, integrating the organisation, to ratify the document so that it can effectively enter into force", he said. According to Téte António, it makes no sense to separate mobility among the States from the importance of strengthening the economy of the countries they will benefit. "The Angolan presidency will be committed to the economic sector so that, along with free circulation, they become the main pillars of its action," he added. As for the Conference, the official pledged appropriate measures in the field of bio-safety. The Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Member States is the highest organ of the CPLP tasked with defining and guiding the general policies and strategies of the organisation. Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor are the members of CPLP, created on July 17, 1996.

