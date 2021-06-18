Zimbabwe: Livestock Traceability Facility Launched

E-Livestock Global has launched a first-of-its-kind solution powered by Mastercard's blockchain-based Provenance solution that will enable farmers to prove the origin and health records of their cattle, while reducing risks to buyers.

The facility which is the first in the Middle East and Africa will improve traceability of livestock making it easy for livestock producers to access export markets.

Lack of a traceability system has seen Zimbabwe unable to export beef to lucrative markets in Europe and the Middle East in recent years, reducing export earnings from beef, which are important to the country's economy.

Founder and president of E-Livestock Global,Mr Max Makuvise said Mastercard's Provenance solution could safely and securely track the authenticity of the cattle's journey at every stage, from birth to sale.

"Tracking the medical history of cattle on a tamper-proof blockchain ledger will foster renewed trust in Zimbabwean cattle farming and re-establish Zimbabwe's credibility as an international beef exporter.

"It will also open up new opportunities for farmers - especially small farmers who were impacted the most by the 2018 Theileriosis (Popularly known as January Disease) outbreak. Ultimately, this will drive trust for multiple stakeholders by combining industry expertise with data privacy," he said.

Division President of Mastercard, Southern Africa Mr Mark Elliott said building trust in industries was essential for a functioning and reliable value chain.

"At Mastercard, we believe that seamless supply chain transparency can help convey authenticity, expand inclusion, share sustainability practices and improve back-office efficiencies. Our globally-scaled technology and established network capabilities are advancing this process, enabling smarter buying decisions and inclusion of all players, whatever their size," he said.

The E-Livestock Global solution brings end-to-end visibility to the cattle supply chain.

Commercial farmers and dipping officers tag each head of cattle with a unique, ultra-high frequency RFID tag - as mandated by Government and register it and its owner onto the solution.

Each time the animal gets dipped, vaccinated or receives medical treatment, the tag records the event onto the traceability system.

E-Livestock Global records these events to maintain a secure and tamper-proof trail of each animal's history. This, in turn, supports the entire supply chain with trusted, transparent and verifiable data.

"For farmers, it provides an irrefutable record that proves ownership, supports sales and exports, as well as allows them to obtain a loan, using their cattle as collateral. For buyers, it enables them to efficiently manage their operations and guarantee product quality to their customers," he said.