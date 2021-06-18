Zimbabwe: Handball Regional Leagues On Hold

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation technical director Farai Gwisai says the recent suspension of sporting activities is a drawback for their clubs as some of the regions had started competition.

The national federation grouped the provinces into four regions - Northern, Eastern, Central and Southern region - to help them return to competition.

Central region had their first games last weekend with Desert Foxes, Hawks, Waverly Bullets, JT Airbase and KK City Saints competing in Gweru.

Following the long break from competition, the regional leagues were expected to culminate into a national mini-league in October.

"It's a drawback. It's going to be difficult because we wanted to have a (national) tournament and the Government announced that they had stopped sporting activities.

"So it's now a challenge to the leagues to get to the top performance. We had started training and games were being played," Gwisai said.

Gwisai said they are not sure how their plans will work out now in terms of the national event they had hoped to stage in October.

However, he said with Government clearing 24 sport codes classified as low risk, they are hoping the Government will also consider their plight.

"At the moment we don't have any clue what's going on, we are on standstill. But we feel that Government is going to bear with us because already they have resumed minimum risk sporting activities.

"And our other colleagues like football they have upcoming tournaments, so hopefully Government is going to reconsider us because since we started we have never had any Covid-19 case, even the players they are tested before games.

"So hopefully the Government is going to pardon us on the resumption again of sport for handball," said Gwisai.