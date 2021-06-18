Zimbabwe: Welch Scores Blistering Century for Foxes 2nd XI

Zimbabwean Nick Welch scored a blistering century for Leicestershire Foxes second XI in their 27-run win over Lancashire second XI in a T20 cricket match on Wednesday.

The opener needed only 65 balls for his unbeaten 109 runs in the second XI T20 competition. The knock comprised of nine fours and a half dozen sixes.

Welch featured in all the partnerships as the Foxes posted 197/3. Lancashire second XI could only reach 170 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their response.

This was his first century this year. His highest score was an unbeaten 63 against Nottinghamshire second XI earlier this month.

Welch has been overlooked for first team cricket this year and has not played a part in the T20 Blast which started earlier this month.

The 23-year old however is part of the 22-member squad registered for the tournament. His recent performances could earn him another chance with the first team, which has lost all five matches in the T20 blast North Group so far.

Welch was signed by the Foxes in September last year and met with mixed fortunes on his debut in the T20 Blast.