South Africa: Malusi Gigaba Adamant That Estranged Wife Norma Mngoma 'Fabricated' Gupta Links

17 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Returning to the Zondo Commission on Thursday, former minister Malusi Gigaba described his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, as a 'pathological liar' who had made up evidence to link him to corruption allegations.

Former minister Malusi Gigaba, returning to the Zondo Commission on Thursday evening, has continued to deny testimony from his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, whom he labelled a pathological liar who fabricated evidence to implicate him in State Capture allegations.

Mngoma has testified that Gigaba was in regular contact with the Gupta family while he served in various ministerial roles and that the family gave him large amounts of cash, supported his family and paid for trips to Dubai and Mauritius.

Under former president Jacob Zuma, Gigaba was appointed to crucial ministerial posts, including public enterprises, home affairs, and finance, during the Guptas' industrial-scale raid on state coffers.

"I stand by my version... Ms Mngoma lies pathologically," Gigaba told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mngoma testified that she and Gigaba had visited the Guptas' Saxonwold home on multiple occasions and during one visit they were taken on a tour by Ajay Gupta where they were shown what she initially described as an ATM. Later, she clarified that what she...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X