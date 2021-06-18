South Africa: Malusi Gigaba Adamant That Estranged Wife Norma Mngoma 'Fabricated' Gupta Links

analysis

Former minister Malusi Gigaba, returning to the Zondo Commission on Thursday evening, has continued to deny testimony from his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, whom he labelled a pathological liar who fabricated evidence to implicate him in State Capture allegations.

Mngoma has testified that Gigaba was in regular contact with the Gupta family while he served in various ministerial roles and that the family gave him large amounts of cash, supported his family and paid for trips to Dubai and Mauritius.

Under former president Jacob Zuma, Gigaba was appointed to crucial ministerial posts, including public enterprises, home affairs, and finance, during the Guptas' industrial-scale raid on state coffers.

"I stand by my version... Ms Mngoma lies pathologically," Gigaba told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mngoma testified that she and Gigaba had visited the Guptas' Saxonwold home on multiple occasions and during one visit they were taken on a tour by Ajay Gupta where they were shown what she initially described as an ATM. Later, she clarified that what she...