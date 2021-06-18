South Africa's Patchwork Treatment of Refugees and Asylum Seekers Shows Much to Be Done to Ensure Human Rights for All

analysis

The law and policy applying to refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa are largely progressive. But while refugees enjoy the general rights guaranteed to them by Section 27 of the Refugees Act and the full legal protection of the Constitution's Bill of Rights, the authorities seldom comply with them.

Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh is Director of the Africa Programme at the International Commission of Jurists.

World Refugee Day is commemorated each year on 20 June to raise awareness of the plight of refugees around the world and of efforts to protect their human rights. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as of March 2021 South Africa hosted 266,946 persons of concern, including refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.

The law and policy applying to refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa are largely progressive. The circumstances that qualify an applicant for refugee status in Section 3 of the Refugees Act are drawn from the provisions of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention.

Refugees enjoy the general rights guaranteed to them by Section 27 of the Refugees Act and the full legal protection of the Constitution's Bill of Rights, including rights...