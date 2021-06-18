South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Fraudulent Vehicle Registrations

18 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Nine suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court today for their involvement in registering stolen vehicles fraudulently in Gauteng.

The suspects, which were arrested on Thursday, are between the ages of 32 and 62-years-old.

The Hawks' integrated team based in Cape Town that includes Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Serious Corruption Investigation and Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) made the arrests during a second leg of a project driven investigation.

The suspects were arrested from the three vehicle licensing departments where they worked as registration personnel in Roodepoort, Langlaagte and Krugersdorp (Mogale City) licencing departments.

This followed an in-depth investigation by the Hawks team, which identified several stolen vehicles, which had been fraudulently re-registered into the National Traffic Information System (Natis) as re-builds.

During the first leg of investigation eight syndicate members including their ring leaders, were dealt a major blow when they were arrested from February this year consecutively between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It was further established that these employees from the department of transport allegedly aided the syndicate in ensuring that the stolen vehicles were re-registered.

The eighteenth suspect, a girlfriend to the Gauteng based ring leader was arrested on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in the syndicate.

She appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court yesterday and was released on R40 000.00 bail.

She is expected to appear in the same court again on the 23 July 2021.

All seventeen recovered vehicles that were sold to innocent and unsuspecting buyers and who purchased these vehicles from second-hand car-dealers, as well as on roadside car-sales through a gentlemen's agreement, were seized and handed over to the rightful owners.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya lauded the elite investigating team for their exceptional skills.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

