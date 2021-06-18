South Africa: In the Darkness, Stars Step to Centre Stage

analysis

The stars unlock doors to memories in their little cubby holes in the mind, stored there until a smell, a sight, a word, a thought, suddenly frees it.

The day is for the night. The long earned fire. The rest of the weary bones. The ache of the wrist released from the steering wheel after driving all day. The left turn into the grounds of the self-catering place you've booked somewhere in the Klein Karoo. This looks nice. The welcome by the couple once from Joburg and who spent years in Dubai then felt the yearning for the Big Sky and the Klein Karoo. Housemartin. Odd name; after the bird, I suppose. First time we've stayed in De Rust. Pity about Covid, we need to avoid those plumed restaurants and that crazy pub over there. Need to find the room and the braai they said they had.

Gestewel & Gespoor, De Rust. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Some enamel soup bowls from their little shop, Gestewel & Gespoor. Booted and suited. It has a subtitle. Jan Venter en die ma van sy kinders se...