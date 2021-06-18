Africa: WHO in Hot Water As Activists Bare Teeth Over 'Harmful' Covid 'Anti-Shark Pills' Video

analysis

Conservationists have torn into the World Health Organization for likening Covid-19 to shark attacks.

A video released by the WHO to encourage people to get vaccinated, depicts sharks invading coves to attack humans.

Viewers are advised that attacks would only end once people started taking "anti-shark pills" -- vaccines in other words to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Marine biologists and ocean activists are angered both by the heavy-handed metaphor which, they say, demonises sharks -- an increasingly threatened creature -- and by the timing of the video, released on 9 June, the day after World Oceans Day.

Like the movie, Jaws, the video portrays sharks as indiscriminate man-eaters, and only if villagers took the "anti-shark pills" would the killings stop. Published on the WHO's Facebook page, it has already had more than 4.3 million views, 369,000 likes and 38,000 shares.

Ironically, the animated video ends with the message: No sharks were harmed in the making of this video.

But leading representatives of several organisations, including WildOceans, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), have called on the WHO to take down the video, and take steps to redress the long-term...