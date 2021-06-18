Namibia: Intern Doctor's Bail Hearing Postponed

INTERN medical doctor Dennis Noa's bail hearing was postponed for two weeks yesterday, due to illness in the family of the public prosecutor involved in the matter.

Noa's bail hearing is now scheduled to continue before magistrate Esme Molefe in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura on 2 July.

Noa (26) has been held in police custody since his arrest on 12 April - a day after an 18-year-old patient being treated in the head injury ward at Katutura Intermediate Hospital had allegedly been raped.

Noa told the magistrate last week that he is not guilty of the crime with which he is charged, and slammed the allegations against him as false, defamatory and malicious.

He said on 11 April, when he was on duty at the hospital, he tried without success to get hold of a hospital porter to take a patient who had been left unresponsive due to a head injury sustained in a road accident for occupational therapy.

Noa said he later decided to take the patient from his room himself. After collecting books and other things which he had left in a conference room on the same floor as the head injury ward, Noa said, he encountered a person in a porter's uniform, to whom he handed over the patient.

He also told the court he later again saw the porter with the patient at the head injury ward, and he took the patient's bed from the porter and wheeled it back to his room.

The court heard that after the patient had been returned to his room, nursing staff in the ward found an unused condom in his bed and noticed he had injuries to his anal area.

A police officer investigating the case, detective warrant officer Esther Kawiwa, testified last week as well that a search through the hospital with Noa in an attempt to find anyone matching the description he had given of the porter was fruitless.

She further said according to witnesses who have given statements to her no porter was seen at the ward from which Noa removed the patient, no occupational therapy is done at the hospital over weekends, and Noa did not follow the correct procedure when he took the patient from his room and out of the ward.

Kawiwa is due to be cross-examined by defence lawyer James Diedericks when the trial continues.

The state is being represented by public prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini, who is opposing Noa's application for bail.