Tanzania: Papa Msofe, Four Others Walk Free As DPP Drops Charges

KISUTU Magistrate Resident Court has released Marijani Msoffe alias 'Papa Msofe' and his fellows after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sylvester Mwakitalu dropped charges against the accused.

The DPP office informed the Dar es Salaam Court that he had no intention of proceeding with the charges against Papa Msofe and his fellows.

Msofe and his fellows were facing five charges which include illegally acquiring 943m/- and money laundering.

Others who were tried along with Msofe are Mwesigwa Mhigo, Wenceslaus Mtui, Josephine Haule and Fadhil Mganga