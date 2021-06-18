Tanzania: Papa Msofe, Four Others Walk Free As DPP Drops Charges

18 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

KISUTU Magistrate Resident Court has released Marijani Msoffe alias 'Papa Msofe' and his fellows after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sylvester Mwakitalu dropped charges against the accused.

The DPP office informed the Dar es Salaam Court that he had no intention of proceeding with the charges against Papa Msofe and his fellows.

Msofe and his fellows were facing five charges which include illegally acquiring 943m/- and money laundering.

Others who were tried along with Msofe are Mwesigwa Mhigo, Wenceslaus Mtui, Josephine Haule and Fadhil Mganga

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X