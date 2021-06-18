Tanzania: Update - Sabaya, Co-Accused Deny Armed Robbery Charges

Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya and his co- accused have denied charges of armed robbery after appearing at the Arusha District Court on Friday.

The suspects have since been remanded at Kisongo Prison.

Earlier, Senior State attorney Tumaini Kweka told the District Magistrate Salome Mshasha that the prosecution had completed its investigation and was ready to read the charges to the suspects.

State prosecutor Tarsila Gervas alleged that the former DC, alongside his co-accused, on February 9 this year raided Said Saad's shop and held the owner at a gun point.

The incident occurred at Bondeni Street in Arusha, according to the prosecutor.

The prosecutor, further, told a full-packed court that Sabaya and his bodyguard Sylivester Nyengu and Daniel Mbura committed another armed robbery offence by roughing up Sombetini ward councilor Bakari Msangi, handcuffed him, walking away with 390,000/-.

The court also heard that the former DC and his co-accused beat up and stole a phone and 35,000/- from Ramadhani Ayoub.

Investigations into other four charges such as money laundering, economic sabotage, corruption and leading a criminal gang are yet to be completed, according to the Prosecution.

Ole Sabaya was greeted by jeers and heckles from a multitude of Arusha residents who flocked the court to catch a glimpse of the former DC.

Unlike in his first appearance, the embattled politician showed up donned in a blue suit today.