Sudan: Tragic Traffic Accident Costs the Lives of Seven Students in South Darfur

18 June 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Mershing — Seven students died and 12 others were injured in a tragic traffic accident in Mershing, north of South Darfur's capital Nyala yesterday. The students were on their way to an examination centre to take the exams needed to obtain their Secondary School Certificate.

The 12 students injured in the traffic accident were transported to hospitals in Nyala for medical treatment.

Over 1400 students from East Jebel Marra Locality need to take their Secondary School Certificate examinations in Mershing Locality, located 85 kilometers away from Jebel Marra. Part of this area is under the control of the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdelwahid El Nur, who has not signed Juba Peace Agreement with the Sudanese authorities.

The tragic accident happened a day after Sudan celebrated the International Day of the African Child to raise awareness of the continuing need for improvement of the education provided to African children.

Last month, the authorities in Mershing locality decided to prohibit traffic between Nyala and El Fasher following a series of robberies on the road.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X