South Sudan: Talks On Sudan-South Sudan Borders Continue in a 'Fruitful' and 'Brotherly' Manner

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo was informed on the progression of the Joint Border Commission talks between Sudan and South Sudan, held in Khartoum since Sunday.

The Head of the Joint Border Commission, Maaz Tango, said that the joint commission informed Hemeti on the talks about the demarcation and management of borders between the two countries.

Tango told reporters of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the two parties exchanged viewpoints on documents that prove each party's rights based on January 1, 1956, border demarcations.

According to Tango, the talks are progressing well and "in a brotherly manner".

He said that the ongoing border disagreements between the two countries could be settled soon and that the Sudanese people in the two countries would be able to enjoy peace and stability.

South Sudan Information Minister and Member of Border Joint Commission, Michael MaKule Loweth, described the meeting with Hemeti as 'fruitful' and said that he hoped that a solution on outstanding issues can be reached "as soon as possible".