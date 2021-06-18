Kenya: Confusion As Nms Conducts Test Run At Green Park Bus Terminus

Confusion and congestion were witnessed as the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) conducted the third test run of the Green Park bus terminus on Friday.

All Public Service Vehicles operating from the Nairobi Railways Bus Station were expected to pick and drop passengers from the Green Park.

The NMS lorries barricaded the Railways Bus Station which is used by the matatus plying Mombasa, Ngong and Lang'ata roads. Passengers who hoped to board buses from here were redirected to the new Green Park terminus.

Several city residents complained about the inconvenience. NMS, however, said it had notified the public of the Friday test run.

City resident Collins Ombaka who had hoped to board a bus to Utawala Estate at Railways Bus Station said. "I'm tired, I was redirected to the Green Park Terminus where I was told to walk back to Bus Station,"

NMS believes the lessons picked from the test runs will help improve services at the terminus.

During the test run, several NMS staff were on scene to assist passengers. Police were also on standby in case of any eventualities.

"It is the responsibility of the NMS to ensure that there is order," said NMS assistant superintendent in charge of traffic management Boniface Otieno. Pedestrians could be seen walking in designated areas before boarding matatus.

"Pedestrians are taken care of," Engineer Micheal Ochieng' who is in charge of roads and transport at NMS said.

The General Mohamed Badi-led body hopes that when the Green Park Terminus is launched, there will be order.

"It has been a bit challenging since it is the first time a full test run is done," an NMS staff told the Nation.Africa

A bus driver who identified himself as Mr Karanja praised NMS for coming up with the new terminus.

"Change is difficult, however, when drivers and passengers get used to this place, they will appreciate how convenient it is."

