Angola: President Regrets Death of Kenneth Kaunda

Luanda — Angolan President of the Republic João Lourenço expressed Friday his deep dismay at the death of the former President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, whom he considered a charismatic leader.

In a note from the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic reached ANGOP, the President described Kaunda as man dedicated to the liberation of the Zambian people.

Kaunda's action also extended to the southern region of Africa , where he mediated various conflicts and integrated the Front Line States against the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

He recalls that "as Head of State, his country was the rearguard of the liberation movements, having housed their political directorates, training centers and logistical bases".

In the note, President João Lourenço recalls that, despite having abandoned active political life, he did not fail to intervene, through his Foundation, in the fight against the HIV-AIDS epidemic and in other humanitarian fronts.

"His loss leaves a great void among his sympathizers, family and friends, as his humanist and solidarity philosophy was recognised", the note reads.

To the bereaved family and the fraternal people of Zambia, President João Lourenço expresses his deepest condolences.

Kenneth David Kaunda, who was in office from the National Independence, in 1964, until 1991, died Thursday, at 97, in a military hospital in Lusaka (Zambia), where he had been hospitalised.