Angola: President to Open Chess Simultaneous Competition

17 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço will open the chess simultaneous competition next Saturday in the Memorial of Agostinho Neto.

The event is expected to bring together about 300 athletes from the Luanda-based specialised schools from public and private education, according to a note released by Chess Federation, titled "Junho Criança "Um Lance com o Presidente",

The move is meant to re-launch the expansion of project of the science game in the country through the contact with the Head of State, former sports player.

The opening speech will be delivered by the First Lady of the Republic Ana Dias Lourenço.

The event will gather the players from various squads, among them those from the Macovi, Ditrov, Brilliant Minds, Tubarõeszinhos schools and João Francisco Master's School.

The simultaneous competition will be led by the African Triples Champions David Silva and Esperança Caxita, two players that are competing for the title of Grand Master, described as unique in the country.

David Silva represents the Ditrov School with a game strength of 2258. He won the African competition in the editions of Lunda-Sul 2014 (Angola), in Vitória 2015 (Seychelles) and in Lome 2018 (Togo).

In turn, Esperança Caxita who evalued in 1° de Agosto club, has a game strength of 1882. She performed the accomplishments in Algiers 2013, (Algeria), Lunda-Sul 2014 (Angola) and Tunis 2016 (Tunisia).

