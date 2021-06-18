Gambia: Fiba Africa Applauds Gnoc for Establishing Legality in Gambian Basketball

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa; has applauded The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) for its contribution to the establishment of legality in the Gambian Basketball Association.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee has played a crucial role for the reshaping of basketball games in the country, such as assisting the Gambia Basketball Associations funding to some of their organisations.

FIBA Africa also assured GNOC for its cooperation in order to achieve the normalisation of the situation, first by not recognising the current Gambia Basketball Association

"Indeed, in order to work together to achieve this, FIBA Africa would like to agree with the National Olympic Committee Gambia, the following actions: FIBA Africa will notify the current Gambian Basketball Association that it is not recognized by FIBA."

"The National Olympic Committee of Gambia will have to govern a 3-month Transitional Committee with the task of managing current affairs and organising the election of the new President of Gambian Basketball Federation and FIBA Africa and the Gambia National Olympic Committee will have to co--chair this election and announce the result," said FIBA in a statement.

