Gambia: Fiba Africa Applauds Gnoc for Establishing Legality in Gambian Basketball

18 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa; has applauded The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) for its contribution to the establishment of legality in the Gambian Basketball Association.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee has played a crucial role for the reshaping of basketball games in the country, such as assisting the Gambia Basketball Associations funding to some of their organisations.

FIBA Africa also assured GNOC for its cooperation in order to achieve the normalisation of the situation, first by not recognising the current Gambia Basketball Association

"Indeed, in order to work together to achieve this, FIBA Africa would like to agree with the National Olympic Committee Gambia, the following actions: FIBA Africa will notify the current Gambian Basketball Association that it is not recognized by FIBA."

"The National Olympic Committee of Gambia will have to govern a 3-month Transitional Committee with the task of managing current affairs and organising the election of the new President of Gambian Basketball Federation and FIBA Africa and the Gambia National Olympic Committee will have to co--chair this election and announce the result," said FIBA in a statement.

Fortune avid to rejuvenate lead in 1st Division League

2J Utd eye promotion to GFF 2nd Division next season

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X