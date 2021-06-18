Gambia: Top GRA Officials' Nationwide Tour Commences Today

The board and top management of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will today, Friday 18th June 2021, commence a nationwide tour of its outlets.

The high powered delegation headed by the Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe will start from Barra Customs Post whereby the delegation will have a brief meeting with the regional customs office in North Bank Region and would later proceed to Amdalai Customs Post and then finally at Farafenni Border Post on the same meeting.

On Saturday, the delegation would proceed to Soma Customs Post where they have would have a meeting with regional staffs and later proceed to Brikamaba Customs Post and then to Bansang Customs Posts where there would be another meeting.

On Sunday, the delegation will have a meeting at Basse Customs Post and then Sabi Customs Post and finally return to Banjul.

The purpose of the engagement is to enable the board and top management to have first hand information regarding staff challenges, progresses registered and to thank them for the hard work, commitment and devotion to the Authority as an unprecedented revenue performance was registered in 2020.

The visit is also meant to motivate GRA staff to do more in the upcoming years particularly in 2021 as GRA has been tasked by government to collect a revenue target of D12.8 billion, which Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said is not child's play.

It could be recalled back that the board and top management of GRA had embarked on a similar mission across the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region early this year.

Lack of potable water triggers sorrow in Kaleng Sainey village

UTG faculty & staff association signals industrial actions if...