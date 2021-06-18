Gambia to Observe World Sickle Cell Day

The Gambia Sickle Cell Association will on Saturday join the rest of the world to celebrate World Sickle Cell day.

The day's commemoration seeks to raise awareness about sickle cell, which affects red blood cells.

Sickle cell disorders are group of illnesses and are a genetic condition, which is passed on from parents and can't be transmitted from other people.

In August 2007, two friends at the University of The Gambia recognised the need for sickle cell awareness within Gambian communities. Thus, they joined forces to create the Sickle Cell Association Banjul Chapter, which aims to build awareness within the communities and to impact positively on the lives of individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease.

The strategic objective of the organisation is to disseminate information and educate communities on sickle cell anemia; provide care and support for the chronically ill, the poor and less privileged in society; collaborate and establish links with organisations and agencies involved in the fight against sickle cell; and to promote education and self-reliance of young people.

