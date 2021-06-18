Gambian Comedians to Stage At Jama Hall, Ready to Entertain Crowd On July 9

Come July 9, the Kairaba Jama Hall is expected to be crowded as comedians will stage to showcase their talents.

This spectacle night event is organized by Gamwaves with Tida Jobe called Gudi Comedy is to bring together Gambian Comedians to boost up their talents in the arts sector.

Pa Malick Touray, one of the organizers of this event said the purpose of organizing this event is to support our own comedians, so that they can also realize their talents.

That very night, comedian Tida jobe will perform along with Poster and Coaster, famous Pa Ndanan, and Linda respectively.

Touray said most of the Gambian People believed in foreign comedians than even our own comedians, adding that others have more interest on music, sports etc. but when it comes to theater, few are interested.

"Many people in the country watched foreign comedy, and called on Gambians to support our comedians, so that they can also be recognizing in the international market. "

He therefore urges all Gambian and non-Gambia to come out in their large numbers and support this event.

African women concert set for 19 June