Gambia: Fortune Avid to Rejuvenate Lead in 1st Division League

18 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune are keen to rejuvenate their lead in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League when they rub shoulders with BK Milan in their week-twenty tie today, Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10 p.m.

Fortune FC will contend to triumph over BK Milan to revive their lead in the country's top flight league after drawing their previous league matches.

BK Milan will fray to confound Fortune FC to move away from relegation zone after losing their last three league encounters.

Marimoo will clash with The Gambia Armed Forces at 8 p.m.

Both sides will brawl to stun each other to bounce back in the country's top flight league after losing their previous league outings.

Ebrima Darboe nominated for 2021 Golden Boy award

FIBA Africa applauds GNOC for establishing legality in Gambian basketball

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Kenya's Economy Joined at The Hip With China - Report
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X