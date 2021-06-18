Gambia: Fortune Avid to Rejuvenate Lead in 1st Division League

Fortune are keen to rejuvenate their lead in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League when they rub shoulders with BK Milan in their week-twenty tie today, Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10 p.m.

Fortune FC will contend to triumph over BK Milan to revive their lead in the country's top flight league after drawing their previous league matches.

BK Milan will fray to confound Fortune FC to move away from relegation zone after losing their last three league encounters.

Marimoo will clash with The Gambia Armed Forces at 8 p.m.

Both sides will brawl to stun each other to bounce back in the country's top flight league after losing their previous league outings.

