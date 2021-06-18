Uganda: Five Arrested As Police Look for 70-Year-Old Man's Head in Masaka

18 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Police in Masaka District in central Uganda are holding five people suspected to have some information about the murder of a 70-year-old casual laborer in suspected ritual sacrifice.

John Ssebakiga was killed by unknown assailants who invaded his home at Mbirizi Village, Kitanga Parish in Kabonera Sub County in Masaka District on Monday morning and disappeared with his head.

Mr Juma Bashir, the village's defense secretary said police on Thursday handed over Ssebakiga's body to relatives for burial although they are yet to recover his head.

"We are still in shock that Ssebakiga, who was a very calm person, was killed and his body dumped in his compound without a head. Up to now, we have failed to find the head," Mr Bashir said on Thursday.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said the suspects were arrested for interrogation as part of police investigation.

All the suspects are residents of Mbirizi Village, according to police.

