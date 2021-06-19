Ethiopia's 2021 Elections

17 June 2021
Chatham House (London)
analysis By Abel Abate Demissie

Abel Abate Demissie summarises the election landscape in Ethiopia ahead of the polls scheduled for 21 June 2021.

He provides his perspective on the current context and likely outcome, and the impact of this election on Ethiopia's international relations.

Ethiopia is expected to hold the first round of its national elections on 21 June 2021, amid growing internal unrest and a catastrophic conflict in the Tigray region. The government hopes that a new electoral mandate will give them the authority needed to pursue their reform agenda, including drafting a new constitution and potentially redrawing regional state borders.

Elections originally scheduled for August 2020, were postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently due to logistical challenges and rising insecurity. Voting will be delayed still further across huge areas of the country, including Tigray, and important opposition parties are boycotting. Observers fear that poorly run elections will worsen Ethiopia's divides rather than heal them.

This article was originally posted on the Chatham House website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Chatham House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Chatham House

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Dies
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X