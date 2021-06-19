Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Deaths Continue to Rise

19 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Zimbabwe recorded nine more deaths and 408 new cases yesterday, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

All the cases were local transmissions.

Mashonaland West Province, had 183 testing positive after 334 people were tested.

Bulawayo had 39 new cases, Harare 37, Manicaland 8, Mashonaland Central 6, Mashonaland East 31, Midlands 32, Masvingo 59, Matabeleland South 3 and Matabeleland North 11.

As of June 17, Zimbabwe had 161 hospitalised Covid-19 cases, with 25 asymptomatic, 107 mild to moderate, 27 severe and 2 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 3 819 tests were done, representing a positivity rate of 10,7 percent.

Zimbabwe recorded 34 new recoveries, taking the national recovery rate to 90 percent while active cases went up to 2 536.

Mashonaland West has 819 active case, the majority, followed by Harare which has 582 cases.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 41 335 cases, 37 143 recoveries and 656 deaths.

Government announced localised lockdowns in Kariba, Karoi, Makonde and Kwekwe to try stem the virus.

