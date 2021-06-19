Kenya: Plans Drawn to Enforce Covid-19 Rules in Lake Region Red Zone

Politicians and travellers moving into and out of the Lake region red zone will be prime targets as authorities begin enforcing the enhanced Covid-19 containment measures.

Top security officials convened meetings in the 13 counties on Friday, in which they came up with guidelines on enforcing the measures announced on Thursday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Starting Friday 7pm for the next 30 days, they will ensure that every business is closed and everyone is in the house, they said.

The affected counties are Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

Between June 1 and Wednesday June 17, the 14 Lake region counties recorded 3,393 new Covid-19 cases, with Kisumu leading at 962 cases, followed by Siaya with 564 cases and Busia with 377 cases. Many of these are community infections.

Reducing contact

By 1 pm on Friday, various county security teams were holed up in meetings laying plans to implement the Health ministry orders.

"We want people to remain in their counties so that we reduce contact... Our officers will be at the border points to ensure we enforce this. While only essential workers have access, those who are not providing such services must have a very compelling reason for us to allow them to pass," said Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika. He added that there will be no public rallies or other gathering allowed.

"We are aware politicians have been hiding behind funerals and church services to hold meetings, this will not be allowed," he said.

Among the strategies put in place is mounting roadblocks at border points between counties, as well as centers where the sm.

In the new containment measures, the government has strongly discouraged, rather than banned, movement into and out of the 13 areas.

Lake patrols

The commissioner also revealed that patrols will be enhanced in the lake.

"We have already coordinated with the Kenya Coast Guard who will ensure there is limited movement of people, especially from Uganda," said Mr Mutindika.

He said those who will be attending funerals will be required to preserve the body in the morgue and not take it for night vigil at home to avoid "disco matanga" .

Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko said their greatest task will be ensuring that everyone is home by curfew time.

"We are going have roving teams of police who will move into informal settlements such as Manyatta, Obunga, Nyalenda, Bandani, Nyamasaria and Migosi to ensure people are home by that time," said Ms Ouko.

She also warned that should traders continue to crowd, markets will be closed.