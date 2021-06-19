Nigeria: Amina Mohammed Gets 2nd Term as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres yesterday appointed Nigeria's Amina Mohammed to serve as Deputy Secretary-general for a second term, shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed him for a second term.

Guterres's second term starts on January 1, 2022, and will run for a period of five years. He succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general.

Speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, Guterres said he had extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office.

"After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept," Guterres said.

Mohammed, who was standing behind Guterres at the press briefing, responded with the comment: "absolute honour".

She had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

Mohammed is a diplomat and politician who is serving as the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Previously, she was Nigeria's Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2016 and was a key player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda process.

Mohammed was born in Liverpool, UK to a Fulani Nigerian veterinarian-officer and a British nurse. She is the eldest of five daughters.

She attended a primary school in Kaduna and Maiduguri, and Buchan School in Isle of Man. She further attended Henley Management College in 1989. After she finished her studies her father demanded she return to Nigeria.

Between 1981 and 1991, Mohammed worked with Archcon Nigeria, an architectural design firm in association with Norman and Dawbarn United Kingdom.

In 1991, she founded Afri-Projects Consortium, and from 1991 to 2001 she was its Executive Director.

From 2002 until 2005, Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project.

Mohammed later acted as the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

In 2005, she was charged with the coordination of Nigeria's debt relief funds toward the achievement of the MDGs. Her mandate included designing a Virtual Poverty Fund with innovative approaches to poverty reduction, budget coordination and monitoring, as well as providing advice on pertinent issues regarding poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development.

Mohammed later became the Founder and CEO of the Center for Development Policy Solutions and as an Adjunct Professor for the Master's in Development Practice program at Columbia University.

During that time, she served on numerous international advisory boards and panels, including the UN Secretary-General's High-level Panel on Post-2015 Development Agenda and the Independent Expert Advisory Group on the Data Revolution for Sustainable Development. She also chaired the Advisory Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Monitoring Report on Education (GME).

From 2012, Mohammed was a key player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda process, serving as the Special Adviser to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Post-2015 development planning. In this role, she acted as the link between the Secretary-General, his High Level Panel of Eminent Persons (HLP), and the General Assembly's Open Working Group (OWG), among other stakeholders. From 2014, she also served on the Secretary-General's Independent Expert Advisory Group on the Data Revolution for Sustainable Development.

Mohammed served as Federal Minister of Environment in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari from November 2015 to February 2017. During that time, she was Nigeria's representative in the African Union (AU) Reform Steering Committee, chaired by Paul Kagame. She resigned from the Nigerian Federal Executive Council on 24 February 2017.

In January 2017, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced his intention to appoint Mohammed Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations. In this capacity, she is a member of the UN Interagency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance (IACG).