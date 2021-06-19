Rwanda: Kayiranga Appointed Rayon Sports Interim Coach

19 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Jean-Baptiste Kayiranga will coach Rayon Sports for the remainder of the 2020/21 season following the departure of Guy Bukasa, the club management has confirmed.

The decision comes after the Congolese tactician handed in a resignation letter to the club after a disappointing league campaign including a narrow 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals APR FC on Wednesday, June 16, at Bugesera Stadium.

"Kayiranga has been appointed as Rayon Sports' interim manager following Guy Bukasa's resignation on Wednesday," the club announced via its Twitter account on Friday, June 18.

Rayon Sports has struggled for results under Bukasa, missing out on a chance to represent Rwanda in one of next season's African club competition, even if they win the remaining two league games against Rutsiro FC on Saturday, June 19 and Espoir FC on June 22.

The team now sit fifth with five points on the league table, currently led by AS Kigali and APR FC which have 13 points each, six points ahead of third-place Espoir FC.

It is the second time Kayiranga has been appointed interim coach at Rayon Sports, having done so in 2019 when he took charge of the club's game against Sudanese club Al-Hilal Club in the first round of the CAF Champions League following the departure of Brazilian Roberto Gonçalves do Carmo 'Robertinho' in August 2019.

He currently serves as the club's technical director and youth team coach.

