Kenya Airways Resumes Flights to London, United Kingdom

Nairobi — Kenya Airways PLC has announced the resumption of flights to Heathrow, London from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The direct flights are set to restart from the 26th of June 2021 following the lifting of the suspension of flights to/ from the United Kingdom by the Government of Kenya.

Flights from London will continue to offer KQ customers competitive fares and a one-stop connection through Nairobi to the rest of Kenya and Africa's key destinations.

"The resumption of flights to London, United Kingdom (UK) is in line with our plans to grow and expand our routes as restrictions lift which will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering our customers convenient travel across the world. This route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations. We remain fully committed to offer our customers an onboard travel experience that has their health and safety in mind," said Acting KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.Julius Thairu.

With the resumption of flights, the Kenya and UK Governments have issued health protocols that travellers are required to adhere to.

Passengers traveling to the UK must be of British or Irish nationalities or have residence rights in the UK, they must have a negative COVID-19 certificate 3 days before travel, book a quarantine hotel package within 14-days before arrival and take 2 COVID-19 tests if they have been in a country or territory on the red list 10 days before travelling to the UK.

Passengers travelling to Kenya from the UK are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate conducted within 96 hours before arrival; this excludes children below 5 years of age.

They must self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival and take a subsequent PCR test 4 days after arrival and submit daily health information including results of the second PCR test on the JITENGE platform for 14 consecutive days.

KQ will continue to monitor and adjust frequency to our network of destinations as more jurisdictions open their airspace and ease travel restrictions.