Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Zero Deaths in 14 Straight Days

19 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria did not record any death from COVID-19 in the last 14 consecutive days, maintaining the death toll of 2,117.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said this through its verified website on Saturday morning.

It, however, said infection rate was rising, reporting 13 additional cases as of June 18, 2021.

According to it, the new cases are from Delta, with nine cases, while Gombe and Rivers, two cases each.

The agency noted that five people were discharged after successful treatment at isolation centres across the country.

It added that 163,540 patients were discharged from hospitals and isolation centres across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that the country had successfully tested 2,231,409 samples.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

According to the centre, the additional new cases of coronavirus cases bring all-time cases in the country to 167,155.(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Covid-19 Cases Surge in Africa, Near First Wave Peak - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X