Ethiopia: UNHCR Applauds Ethiopia Education Opportunities for Refugee Children

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has applauded Ethiopia's efforts to ensure education opportunities and the much number of refugee children at school in the country.

UNHCR representative in Ethiopia, Ann Encontore stressed that despite covid-19 pandemic, man-made and natural disasters have been increasing the number of refugees globally and affecting over all education activities, in Ethiopia in commendable and encouraging manner more than 55 percent of refugee children are at school.

Ann added, Ethiopia is currently hosting about 900,000 refugees and asylum seekers, of these 52 percent of them are in school age (3-17).Though world has facing natural and man-made tough challenges that toll the number of refugees on one hand refugee's school dropout on the other, Ethiopia has done exemplary work. Currently, more than 80 million refugees worldwide, however; the international community's support is deteriorating.

"For my country, hosting any human being with no discrimination is not recent phenomena,it date backs to prophet Mohammed and his disciples' era. We are still hosting refugees and the third largest country in the world in terms of numbers of refugees though foreign assistance is limit," said Tesfahun Gobezay, Director General of Agency for Ethiopia Refugee and Returnee Affairs.

"While we celebrate the day of world refugee, we understand the pain of refugee's life. Hence, we are sharing all what we have with the refugees. In this regard, I proud of my country, for the favors have done for refugees at national and regional level and fellow stakeholders. We will not stop those who in need and come to us." Tesfahun added.

Tesfahun called upon international community to support Ethiopia's good move towards education for refugee children and the newly launched project of organization for women refugees' self-employment that empower women refugee in Addis Ababa to make self-realiant.

Emmanuel Nikozan is a South Sudanese refugee, who has lived in Uganda for 17 years and seven years in Ethiopia. Emmanuel told that he was one of the refugee children in Ethiopia. He took the 12th grade university entrance exam here in Ethiopia and joined Addis Ababa University. Eventually, he has graduated in bachelor's degree in pharmacy and currently pursuing a master's degree. Emmanuel has thanked Ethiopia for the education opportunities.