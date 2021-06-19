Ethiopia: UNHCR Applauds Ethiopia Education Opportunities for Refugee Children

19 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Wakshum Fekadu

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has applauded Ethiopia's efforts to ensure education opportunities and the much number of refugee children at school in the country.

UNHCR representative in Ethiopia, Ann Encontore stressed that despite covid-19 pandemic, man-made and natural disasters have been increasing the number of refugees globally and affecting over all education activities, in Ethiopia in commendable and encouraging manner more than 55 percent of refugee children are at school.

Ann added, Ethiopia is currently hosting about 900,000 refugees and asylum seekers, of these 52 percent of them are in school age (3-17).Though world has facing natural and man-made tough challenges that toll the number of refugees on one hand refugee's school dropout on the other, Ethiopia has done exemplary work. Currently, more than 80 million refugees worldwide, however; the international community's support is deteriorating.

"For my country, hosting any human being with no discrimination is not recent phenomena,it date backs to prophet Mohammed and his disciples' era. We are still hosting refugees and the third largest country in the world in terms of numbers of refugees though foreign assistance is limit," said Tesfahun Gobezay, Director General of Agency for Ethiopia Refugee and Returnee Affairs.

"While we celebrate the day of world refugee, we understand the pain of refugee's life. Hence, we are sharing all what we have with the refugees. In this regard, I proud of my country, for the favors have done for refugees at national and regional level and fellow stakeholders. We will not stop those who in need and come to us." Tesfahun added.

Tesfahun called upon international community to support Ethiopia's good move towards education for refugee children and the newly launched project of organization for women refugees' self-employment that empower women refugee in Addis Ababa to make self-realiant.

Emmanuel Nikozan is a South Sudanese refugee, who has lived in Uganda for 17 years and seven years in Ethiopia. Emmanuel told that he was one of the refugee children in Ethiopia. He took the 12th grade university entrance exam here in Ethiopia and joined Addis Ababa University. Eventually, he has graduated in bachelor's degree in pharmacy and currently pursuing a master's degree. Emmanuel has thanked Ethiopia for the education opportunities.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses
High-Ranking Islamic State Militant Captured in Mali
Covid-19 Cases Surge in Africa, Near First Wave Peak - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X