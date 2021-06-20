Nigeria: Another Disaster Averted as Petrol Tanker Spills Content in Lagos

20 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Barely 48 hours after a gas tanker explosion that killed five people in Lagos, there was pandemonium yesterday when another tanker fully loaded with premium motor spirit overturned and spilled its content.

Yesterday's incident occurred at Ijegun-Imore by Navy Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, causing panic among residents.

An eyewitness account revealed that the incident happened on Saturday morning in the densely populated area.

Emergency officials were immediately alerted of the incident to prevent any fire outbreak, even as residents of the area were warned to avoid getting close to the scene in case of any eventuality.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Fire Service, among others, agencies, were on ground to manage the incident.

The Lagos State territorial coordinator of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told our correspondent that the incident was handled without any incident.

Also, the director-general of the LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the tanker was loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS

