Nigerians in Line for James Currey Prize for African Literature 2021

20 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Taiwo Adeniyi

Three Nigerians are among the 10 writers on the long list for the 2021 James Currey Prize for Literature.

The winner receives £1,000.

In a statement, the chairperson of the Jury, Sarah Inya Lawal, noted that a shortlist would be released on July 1, and this would be followed by the announcement of the winner on September 3 at a prize ceremony scheduled in the United Kingdom (UK).

Among Nigerians on the long list is Ani Kayode Somtochukwu, with his work titled, 'And Then He Sang A Lullaby.' Somtochukwu is a writer and poet, whose poems were shortlisted for the 2017 Erbacce Poetry Prize and has had his works on several international magazines.

Also on the list is Therapy Sessions by Onyekachi Peter Onuoha. Onuoha is an English and Literary Studies lecturer at the University of Calabar. The writer, with years of experience in publishing, is a 2018 recipient of Volkswagen's Foundation Scholarship on Digital Humanities.

The James Currey Prize for African Literature was established in 2020 by a Nigerian writer, filmmaker and publisher of Hattus Books, Onyeka Nwelue, in honour of James Currey, the leading publisher of academic books on Africa, dedicated to distributing books about Africa in Africa.

It is an annual award for the best-unpublished work of fiction written in English by any writer, set in Africa or on Africans in Africa or in the Diaspora.

Jury members include a Canada-based Nigerian publisher, Bibi Ukonu; Dr. Pinkie Megkwe (Botswana); Barbara Adair (South Africa); Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph (Nigeria); Arun Jay (India) and Miko Yamanouchi (Japan).

Others among the long list are Walking in Honey by Noella Moshi; The Devil's Daughter by Khumbo Mhone; They Like Us Dead by Adio-Adet Dinika; Bones and Runes by Stephen Embleton; The Masses on Ashes by Okwudiri Job; Pebbles Picked on the Beach by Moraa Gitaa; The Rage of Lambs by Solomon Kobina Aremu and A Reign of Terror by Ntando Gerald

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X