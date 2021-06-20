Nigeria: UAE Lifts Travel Ban on Nigeria as Emirates Resumes Flights

20 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The United Arab Emirates has finally lifted travel ban on Nigeria, paving the way for the resumption of flights between two countries.

Flights were suspended since March following a diplomatic row between Nigeria over a rapid antigen test introduced by the UAE government, in addition to the negative PCR test requirement stipulated by the federal government.

The UAE flag carrier, Emirates, which suspended its flights since March, announced resumption from June 23.

This followed the update of the travel protocols by the Dubai Disaster Management Committee, which finally removed the rapid antigen test and said passengers from Nigeria would only be required to possess negative PCR test.

In a statement, Emirates welcomed the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee on Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai.

