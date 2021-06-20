Nigeria: Residents Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway Over Killing of Teenager

20 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim

Some angry residents yesterday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway to protest the killing of a 13-year-old girl and one other person by suspected armed bandits.

The incident happened at Anguwar Magaji in Chikun Local Government Area of the state when armed bandits stormed the residence of the village head and abducted his family members and other residents of the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the angry residents blocked the highway at 8:30am yesterday, leaving motorists and commuters in gridlock for hours.

The police public relations officer of the command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, told our correspondent that the commissioner of police, Umar Muri, had directed the area command to visit the area to restore order.

Jalige said the command was yet to ascertain what led to the protest and road blockade by the youth.

He said the command was trying to restore order and open the road to allow road users access.

"There is an incident along the highway, but we are trying to control the situation," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X