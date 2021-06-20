Nigeria: Residents Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway Over Killing of Teenager

Some angry residents yesterday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway to protest the killing of a 13-year-old girl and one other person by suspected armed bandits.

The incident happened at Anguwar Magaji in Chikun Local Government Area of the state when armed bandits stormed the residence of the village head and abducted his family members and other residents of the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the angry residents blocked the highway at 8:30am yesterday, leaving motorists and commuters in gridlock for hours.

The police public relations officer of the command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, told our correspondent that the commissioner of police, Umar Muri, had directed the area command to visit the area to restore order.

Jalige said the command was yet to ascertain what led to the protest and road blockade by the youth.

He said the command was trying to restore order and open the road to allow road users access.

"There is an incident along the highway, but we are trying to control the situation," he said.