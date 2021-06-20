Nigeria's Fastest Man, Adegoke Promises Olympics Podium Finish

Nigeria's fastest man, Enoch Adegoke has vowed to win an Olympic medal as a gesture to the sports minister, Sunday Dare for adopting him through the Adopt a talent initiative ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

He stated this after recording a new Personal of 10.00s (+1.2) to win the men's 100m at the 2021 Nigeria Olympic Trials and Invitational Relays at the Sports Complex of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos.

"It has been really awesome for me knowing fully well that immediately after the Honourable Minister adopted me that was the tonic I needed to give out my best in the track and field event.

"As you can see, I just emerged winner in the race here in Lagos and recall that we went to the United States for Preparations the Olympics, everything has been working perfectly well and you know we needed money for the camping and the Minister made it available for me by adopting me. This means all I needed for the training, food, coaches and the rest were taken care of by the Minister.

"I appreciate him for giving me the opportunity to be at my best. He adopted me with 10,000 US Dollars. Aside myself, the Minister has been supportive to the Athletes generally and he is a motivator to everyone.

"He visited us in the United States and he's also here at the National Open trials. This shows his passion and interest and the fact that he cares about our success. All we can do is reciprocate his gesture with a podium performance in Tokyo," Adegoke concluded.