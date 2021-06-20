Nigeria: Insurgency - Yahaya Visits Wounded Soldiers in Hospital

19 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya has visited wounded troops recuperating in University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

A statement on Saturday in Maiduguri by Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 7 Division/Joint Task Force (Northeast), Operation Hadin Kai, said the COAS was in Maiduguri on a four-day visit to assess the operational and welfare state of troops engaged in the fight against insurgency.

"During his visit to the hospital, he assured troops of adequate medicare and support in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

"While at the hospital, the COAS took time to interact with the soldiers and assured them of proper medical care and welfare, adding that their medical care is of utmost importance to him.

"He averred that the nation is indeed proud of their selfless service and sacrifices towards restoring peace to the North East region.

"Similarly, the COAS visited the Mechanical Repair Group to inspect the ongoing repairs and refurbishment of vehicles at the workshop through the use of local resources.

"He commended the resilience and ingenuity of the engineers and technicians in fixing most of the vehicles that were hitherto classified as 'beyond local repairs'," Isa said.

He also said that the COAS had earlier been briefed by the new Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Christopher Musa, on the operational situation in the theatre where he was assured that all efforts would be geared towards bringing the war against terrorism to a decisive end.

"The COAS appreciated the commitment and selflessness of the troops in the Theatre and implored them to exhibit a high level of professionalism and ensure that all remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists are neutralised," Mr Isa said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

