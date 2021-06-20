Nigeria: President Buhari Calls for Concerted Efforts to End Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called for concerted efforts to end insecurity currently bedevilling the country.

The president made the call in a message which he sent to a Thanksgiving Mass held in honour of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in Jos to commemorate her first anniversary in office.

In the message, the president said Nigeria required fervent prayers and the involvement of all to overcome the security challenges.

He thanked Plateau for producing a Justice with pedigree to serve as the President of the Court of Appeal, while thanking the clergymen for their prayers saying the country required prayers from them and from Nigerians for peace to return.

"Nigerians should have a different mind-set of making Nigeria better. Peace will return to Nigeria and to Plateau," the message read in part.

The message was delivered by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paulen Tallen, who is also from Plateau.

In her own personal message, the minister thanked the president for the number of women in governance.

"We are grateful for making a great woman preside at the Court of Appeal," she said.

In his remarks, chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said governors held the Judiciary in high esteem and always advocated for the improvement of its welfare.

He described the President of the Court of Appeal as a person of integrity, moral values and principles, saying: "the judiciary deserves the best and should be led by persons of character."

Gov. Fayemi said Justice Dongban-Mensem's performance and diligence would pave way for the involvement of more women in governance and in other key appointments.

In his remarks, Plateau's Gov. Simon Lalong thanked President Buhari for considering Justice Dongban-Mensem fit for appointment as President of the Court of Appeal, noting that she is the first Plateau person to attain such position which the state was proud of.

In his homily, the Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Hilary Dachelem, called for constructive and sincere criticism of Nigerians leaders to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

He said peaceful coexistence was critical to the progress of the country adding that "everyone is supposed to be in the vanguard for peace, dialogue and good governance."

He congratulated Dongba-Mensem for her successful one year in office, saying it was important to appreciate God for His faithfulness.

He advised government officials to be truthful, faithful and fair in all they did.

Responding, Justice Dongban-Mensem thanked God for the privilege to serve as the President of the Court of Appeal, while acknowledging the support of Gov. Lalong, that of Plateau people, her colleagues and other well-wishers for a successful one year anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included the governor of Rivers, Nyesome Wike, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, representatives of the Supreme Court, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, former top military officials and members of the legislature among others.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, 64, hails from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau. She was appointed as the President of the Court of Appeal in June 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in law obtained from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. She was visiting Lecturer on Press Law at the Catholic Media Centre, Kaduna from 1988-1992 and part-time lecturer at the University of Jos between 1989 and 1997.

From 1990 to1993, Justice Dongban-Mensem served as Deputy Chief Registrar, Supreme Court and was later appointed as Judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993-1996.

Justice Dongban-Mensem transferred her service to the FCT Judiciary in 1997, where she served until she became a judge of the Court of Appeal in 2003.

Until her June 20 appointment, she was the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, and Life Member of Body of Benchers.

Justice Dongban-Mensem is the second female to head the Court of Appeal, the first being Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.