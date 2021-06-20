Nigeria: Obaseki Demolishes Loyalist Hotel in Benin

19 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon and Ozioruva Aliu

RESIDENTS of Adeyan Street, GRA, Benin City, were thrown into confusion, following the alleged demolition of almost completed hotel by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Our Correspondents report that the hotel, which was said to be owned by one of the die-hard supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr Victor Ighile, popularly known as Mojo, was brought down despite the lamentations of residents of the area and passers-by.

A sympathiser who spoke to our Correspondents, said; "Mojo is one of the key supporters of Governor Obaseki. Mojo spent his personal money running into millions of naira to ensure the reelection of the Governor for a second term in office".

The sympathiser who pleaded anonymity, said; "Mojo is one of the major sponsors and influencers of Governor Obaseki home and diaspora loyalists.

"We had expected that Governor Obaseki would find a way to compensate Mojo. Little did we know that his hotel would be demolished by Governor Obaseki whom he worked hard for during his second term campaigns".

Another sympathiser, who also does not want his name in print, spoke in the same vein, describing Governor Godwin Obaseki's action as disheartening.

He added that; "Edo people are surprised and still in shock that the Governor could do this to his strong supporter."

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the Government and the owner of the hotel for comments on the matter.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Govt Is Downsizing Farms, And the Mugabes Are Not Happy
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X