Tanzania: Kudos for Re-Election, Samia Tells UN Boss

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has conveyed her congratulatory message to Antonio Guterres, who on Friday was elected the United Nations Secretary-General for a second five-year term by the General Assembly.

The Head of State said in her tweet said that Mr Guterres's commitment was highly commendable. "Congratulations on your re-election as the UN Secretary General. Your commitment for the global social-economic transformation is highly commendable," she tweeted.

On Friday, the Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres' re-election by "acclamation," without a vote.

Immediately after his re-election, Guterres took the oath of office and delivered his address, urging UN member nations "to do everything we can to overcome current geostrategic divides and dysfunctional power relations."

"There are too many asymmetric and paradoxes," he said. "They need to be addressed head on."

Following his re-election, various leaders from Africa sent congratulatory messages, expressing their desire to strengthen cooperation between the U.N. and the continent.

"My heartfelt congratulations to my brother Antonio Guterres upon his re-election as U.N. Secretary-General for a second term. I look forward to deepening the already strong strategic AU-UN partnership under your able leadership," said African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

"My heartfelt congratulations to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Antonio Guterres on your reappointment as U.N. Secretary-General. Ethiopia appreciates your continued support, and I personally wish you the best in your second term," said Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed.

On his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he hopes to engage the U.N. chief further to further world stability.

"Sincere congratulations to Antonio Guterres for his re-election as U.N. Secretary General for a second term. We look forward to continuing cooperation with the UN regarding regional and international issues, to promote security, stability and prosperity," he said.

Somali President Mohamed Framaajo also congratulated Guterres for his re-election and expressed his country's support for his new term.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office in the General Assembly Hall, Mr Guterres said he was aware of the immense responsibilities bestowed on him at this critical moment in history.

"We are truly at crossroads, with consequential choices before us. Paradigms are shifting. Old orthodoxies are being flipped," he told ambassadors.

He added: "We are writing our own history with the choices we make right now. It can go either way: breakdown and perpetual crisis or breakthrough and prospect of a greener, safer and better future for all. There are reasons to be hopeful."

Mr Guterres was the sole candidate from the UN's 193 Member States to vie for its top job. His first five-year term began in January 2017.

He was nominated by his homeland, Portugal, and appointed by acclamation by the General Assembly, following prior endorsement by the UN Security Council, for a second term that runs from January 2022 to December 2026.